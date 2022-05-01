IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,730,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,209,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.