State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,247 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,066,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.76 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

