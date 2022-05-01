State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average is $236.09. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.65 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

