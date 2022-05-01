State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Hubbell worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hubbell by 122.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 48.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

