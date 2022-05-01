State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AECOM by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

