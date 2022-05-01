Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

