QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,175 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.41% of QIWI worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QIWI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in QIWI by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in QIWI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QIWI by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in QIWI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

QIWI stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

QIWI Profile (Get Rating)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.