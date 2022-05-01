Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,316 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of BlackBerry worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 78.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of BB opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

