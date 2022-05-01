Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.16% of MRC Global worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 96,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 692,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 396,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

