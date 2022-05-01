Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 61,455 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,455 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.01% of Dynex Capital worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DX opened at $16.23 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

