Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $174.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

