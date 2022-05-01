Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

