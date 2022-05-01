Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,533 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 37.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of ALX opened at $248.17 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.15 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.83. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

