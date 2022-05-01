Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.03 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.