Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 36,861 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.19% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.78. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

