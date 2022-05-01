Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 161,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $403.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.55 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,316,527. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

