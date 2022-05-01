Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $33,274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after buying an additional 204,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after buying an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

