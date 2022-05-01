Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 193,233 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 352,396 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORC opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

