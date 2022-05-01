Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,717 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 420,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 56,667 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.41.

NYSE:EQR opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

