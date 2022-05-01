Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,378 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 794,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

