Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.22 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,081,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

MMC stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.96 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

