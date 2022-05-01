Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.42% of Cabot worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 121,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,641,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

