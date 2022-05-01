Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.86% of Argan worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argan by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $53.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

AGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

