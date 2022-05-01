Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,803 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Alarm.com worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

