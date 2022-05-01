iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $184.51 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

