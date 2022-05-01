Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,520,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $250.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.45 and a 200 day moving average of $295.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.