Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.46% of Uranium Royalty worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 3,458.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 524,973 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Shares of UROY stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 188.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $319.85 million and a P/E ratio of -84.25.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Uranium Royalty (Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.