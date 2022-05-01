Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,791 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

BRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.