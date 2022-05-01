Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

