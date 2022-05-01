Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,994 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 232,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

HOG opened at $36.45 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

