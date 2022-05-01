National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of National Health Investors worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 78.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.