Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.40 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

TJX opened at $61.28 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

