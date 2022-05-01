Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 211,373 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,373 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NOW by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.04 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About NOW (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.