Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 37,320 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

