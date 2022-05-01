Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.65% of Powell Industries worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWL. Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $19.30 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $226.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $106.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -693.33%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

