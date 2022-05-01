Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,411,000 after purchasing an additional 552,274 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

