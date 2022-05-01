Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

StoneCo stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

