Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 48,759 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,759 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.37% of iRhythm Technologies worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.98.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

