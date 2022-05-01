CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.67% of CSW Industrials worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $104.98 and a one year high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

