Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of Gladstone Commercial worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 387,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

