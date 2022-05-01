Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of B&G Foods worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $26.93 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.33.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

