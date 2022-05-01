Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.28% of CEVA worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CEVA by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $843.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,634.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

