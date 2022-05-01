Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after buying an additional 1,530,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 335,391 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

