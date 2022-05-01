Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Visteon worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.62.

Visteon stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

