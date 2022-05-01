Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 4,810 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $331,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,664 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

