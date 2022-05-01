Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

