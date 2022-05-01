Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

