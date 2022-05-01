Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 400 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

