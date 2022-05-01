Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

