Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,734 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Clarivate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

